Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

If Ilkay Gundogan does leave Manchester City after the Champions League final, he has the chance to depart after the most spectacular piece of captain's trophy lifting in the club's history as Pep Guardiola's superb team stand just 90 minutes from emulating Manchester United's Treble of 1999.

Everyone at City will want Gundogan to stay - Guardiola certainly made his own wishes crystal clear during the post-match celebrations. But one thing is beyond dispute: when the story of these City glory years is written, this hugely popular personality will claim a special place.

