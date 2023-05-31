McNamara reveals the one regret from his career...

Jackie McNamra won a glut of honours during his 10 years with Celtic and 33 Scotland caps during a stellar playing career.

But one target eluded him - an open-top bus parade.

“It’s something I always wanted in my career," the former full-back told the BBC's Sacked in the Morning podcast. "I always wanted to go on an open-top bus to celebrate.

“When I went to Wolves under Glenn Hoddle, the psychologist asked us to write down all our ambitions for the season. I wrote I will be a success here, play most of the games, and at the end of the season there will be an open-top bus.

“He came up to me after it and asked about the open-top bus. I said, well I’ve won 10 trophies in my career but I’ve never been on an open-top bus, because in Glasgow you can’t.

“Even as a young kid at Dunfermline, when they got to the final against Hibs it was all arranged if they’d won it. Wasn’t to be.

“The only time was if we’d won the Uefa Cup final in Seville, it would have been for that. That was the only time we came close to getting it."