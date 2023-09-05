Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Neal Maupay's emotional return to Brentford on Friday capped a reasonably good transfer window for the club.

It was unusual in two respects – it is rare for the Bees to do any business on the final day of a window, and even rarer to bring back someone after a long absence.

As usual, most of Brentford's incomings were done before pre-season, with Mark Flekken and Nathan Collins arriving and Kevin Schade's loan move becoming permanent.

And while we were linked with huge bids for a couple of other players, bringing in Maupay could prove to be inspired.

Although it happened at the last minute, director of football Phil Giles said we first enquired about him earlier in the summer.

It makes a lot of sense. Maupay has had a miserable time at Everton and is definitely a confidence player. He took time to settle into his first spell with us, but then scored 28 goals in his second season.

Thomas Frank knows how to get the best out of Maupay, who also seems to genuinely love the club. When he scored against us for Brighton two seasons ago, he refused to celebrate and praised us highly after the game.

It is frustrating though that, because of a fixture quirk, he cannot make his home debut for seven weeks.

Given current injuries to three regular midfielders, the only disappointing aspect of the window is not bringing in experienced cover there.

But that could give some of our talented youngsters a chance, as Michael Olakigbe's cameo proved on Saturday.