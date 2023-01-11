Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Former Newcastle United defender John Anderson has been telling me about the Magpies' "incredible" energy levels.

Thrilled with their passage to the last four of the Carabao Cup after a deserved win over Leicester City, he told BBC Radio Newcastle: "They deserved to win, there's no doubt about it. They were by far the better side throughout the game, and it should have been over at half-time with the number of chances they had.

"There was a bit more pressure on them after the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday - but they went about things in the right way, from the first whistle.

"Their energy levels, and the hunger and desire when they don't have the ball, are incredible.

"Joe Willock and Kieran Trippier were excellent again. Dan Burn got his first goal - and with his right foot - but should have scored with a header before that.

"You would say the draw has been kind so far with three home ties and having to go to Tranmere - but you've still got to win.

"I just hope the draw is kind to them again. Over two legs, you never know what can happen, but you would probably want to face the winners of the Wolves against Nottingham Forest tie."