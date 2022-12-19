Rangers press conference key points
- Published
Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Scotland
The Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking ahead of Tuesday night's match away to Aberdeen. Here are the key points from his press conference.
He talked about watching Aberdeen's much-talked-about 1-0 defeat to Celtic, and how he hopes the Dons are more adventurous, as that would open up space for Rangers.
Beale is "hugely confident" of still catching Celtic in the title race once Rangers get their injury problems sorted out.
With a game on Friday against Ross County, as well as tomorrow's Aberdeen clash, Beale called it "a big week when eyes are going to be on us".
He meant no disrespect to Celtic with his "other team" comments.