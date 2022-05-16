Exhausted Chelsea still need Champions League prize

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley

Chelsea looked exhausted and devastated after their second Wembley final loss on penalties to Liverpool this season, the FA Cup final following on from February’s Carabao Cup final.

This was brutal on Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel as they have pushed Liverpool every inch of the way on both occasions at Wembley only to come up empty-handed.

Chelsea recovered from a shaky start when Liverpool threatened to over-run them. They were subsequently second best for long periods but this was still a performance of resilience and endeavour.

The prize of a place in next season’s Champions League is still on offer with Chelsea in prime position. Once this is confirmed, Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly will then hope for a period of relative calm to take the club into a new era.

Tuchel will lose Anthony Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, with the future of captain Cesar Azpilicueta also in doubt, while Romelu Lukaku continues to look a £97.5m misfit. Will he still be at Stamford Bridge next season?

Once the bitter pain of this defeat subsides, Chelsea face a crucial summer of renewal under Tuchel and Boehly.