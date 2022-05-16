Simon Stone, BBC Sport at London Stadium

A thrilling game both sides will have been disappointed not to win but satisfied with the outcome.

Not for David Moyes any moaning about potential qualification for the Europa Conference League. The Scot wants West Ham to be regulars in European competition and doing it through league position in successive seasons for the first time in Hammers history is something to be proud of.

Manchester City have loftier ambitions. Victory against Aston Villa next week will seal a fourth title in five years.

But City should beware. If Liverpool beat Southampton on Tuesday, they will be in a very similar position to 2012. That went down to the wire before Sergio Aguero scored possibly the most famous goal in Premier League history.

It couldn't happen again, could it?