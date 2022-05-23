Liverpool talking point: 'It's the hope that kills you'

Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

It's the hope that kills you.

I knew Liverpool were going to find a winner against Wolves at Anfield so, after Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 to Aston Villa at Manchester City, I began to truly believe.

The reality, though, was that by the time Mohamed Salah had put the Reds 2-1 up at Anfield, City had bagged three times in six minutes to salvage a title that they'd threatened to throw away.

It hurts, but it shouldn't hurt for long. What Liverpool have done already this season is incredible and will go down as the best quadruple attempt in English football history.

Champions League glory in Paris will turn any current disappointment into euphoria, of course. Salah was a livewire in his cameo on Sunday and will be ready to get revenge on Real Madrid, the team who injured and beat him in the 2018 showdown.

Our primary concern, however, is Thiago, Liverpool's best midfielder, who is now unlikely to make it due to an Achilles issue picked up against Wolves.