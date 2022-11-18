T﻿hey don't get much bigger than this... 55 years ago today a club record began.

S﻿t Mirren's longest unbeaten league run kicked off with a 2-0 victory away to Clydebank.

A﻿lex Wright's Buddies returned from New Kilbowie Park with all three points courtesy of second-half goals from Jim Blair (pictured above) and Alex Clark.

T﻿he run began in the old Division Two, included promotion up the top flight and ended just two days short of a complete calendar year with defeat to Rangers on 16 November 1968.