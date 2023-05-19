Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is "performing at the best level I've seen him at", says manager Eddie Howe.

As Bournemouth manager, Howe signed Wilson from Coventry in 2014 and the pair spent six years together with the Cherries, before being reunited at Newcastle when Howe was appointed by the Magpies last season.

The England international has scored 18 times this term, including eight goals in his past six appearances.

His tally is the most by a Magpies player in a season since Alan Shearer scored 22 in 2003-04.

"The season he was in the Championship with us, my first season with him at Bournemouth, I thought he was electric," said Howe.

"But this is at the very highest level, this is against the best defenders in the world and the best teams in the world, and he’s performing at probably the best level I’ve ever seen him at.

"I complimented him [after the Brighton game], not in terms of the goal he scored, but just his intelligence on the press for us. He’s the one who has to set the chain off and he has to get it right. If he gets it wrong, the whole team suffers. His tactical understanding was as good as I’ve seen."

