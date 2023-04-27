Julen Lopetegui has praised Diego Costa's attitude and determination to fight his way back into the Wolves squad.

The forward only scored his first goal for Wolves against Brentford two weeks ago but Lopetegui is pleased with his overall contribution.

"I have to talk about Diego," he said.

"Since I came here, he has wanted to compete and he is a competitive player. He is not on holidays - he is here to help the team.

"Sometimes it is not going to be easy for him because he was sometimes out of the squad, but he continued fighting and working and now he is playing more.

"He has to continue fighting. We are happy with him and he has to continue helping us."

Another player impressing Lopetegui is Brazil youngster Joao Gomes.

He said: "He is improving in his performance and his understanding about how we want to play.

"He is a good player. It is not easy for a young player to adapt quickly here in England. He’s a hard worker and is trying to do his best.

"We are happy with him."