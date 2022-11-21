'Hung Gio out'; 'Months too late'-﻿ Your views

W﻿e're asking for your thoughts following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking.

Some of you are not very happy with the call...

WJ: It’s wrong what Rangers have done. They have hung Gio out to dry. The players should have a good, hard look at themselves because they're the ones that have shown no heart or determination and can’t pass a ball to a teammate. I’m disgusted by the board for their short sightedness.

Andy: GvB didn't lose his managerial skills all of a sudden, it was the players who let him down from the start of the season. Having so many injuries meant he couldn't drop all the lacklustre performers, but I would have given him the World Cup break to get some injured players back.

O﻿thers think it is long overdue...

S﻿tu: He came in and done a job when Gerrard jumped ship. But after losing the league at Parkhead last year he never recovered. This sacking is months too late. The board have left whoever comes in an impossible task of winning the league. Guess the sacking will cut them some slack in the upcoming AGM.

D﻿ougie: Like many I liked Gio as a player, but laterally his team selection and system was increasingly poor. One system that everyone worked out. Scottish teams don't all play like European teams. Possession football, horseshoe, zonal - glad to see the back of it. Neil McCann please. He knows his stuff and I respect his opinions.

Y﻿ou can add your thoughts, here.