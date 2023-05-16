St Johnstone game massive in relegation scrap

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

It would be fair to say Killie fans don't know what to expect from one week to the next at the moment, and after our depressing defeat at Fir Park we bounced back with a crucial win over Livingston.

At this stage of the season it's all about the result rather than the performance, where the first requirement is to roll up your sleeves and fight for your life. It was a subdued first half display, but we stepped up after the break and Vassell's early strike paved the way for a very welcome win in the glorious sunshine.

Results elsewhere mean that Dundee Utd fill the basement place and St Johnstone have now joined the relegation scrap. We face the Perth men at Rugby Park this weekend in a massive game; victory could go a long way to securing our Premiership survival.

The fans have been superb all season so let's play our part once more and give the team our full backing for 90 nerve jangling minutes.