Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

As they get set to face West Ham, Jurgen Klopp will be encouraged with the form of his forward line – in fact they’ve scored all of Liverpool’s past 20 Premier League goals.

The return of Diogo Jota has been particularly timely with Roberto Firmino on the sidelines - Jota with four goals in the past two games.

And then there’s Mo Salah, once again on the scoresheet at the weekend – his 27th goal of the season. One more and he’ll become the club’s joint-fifth all-time leading goalscorer.

Such form in the forward line means if the chances can be created, the chances are they’ll be converted.

Those victories over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have given the Reds a glimmer of hope for the top four. They put them definitely on track for the Europa League, so there’s still plenty to play for.

However, it will not be easy on Wednesday against a Hammers side who’ve just put four past Bournemouth, offering them some breathing space from the bottom end of the table.

They can look back on a win over Liverpool in the corresponding fixture last season, and they also have a Europa Conference League semi-final on the horizon.

Klopp will, and is, expecting a big test at London Stadium.

Who will Klopp go with at West Ham? Predict the Liverpool line-up