Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has overseen a meteoric rise up to fifth in the Premier League table - drawing praise from the panel on the latest Football Daily podcast from BBC Radio 5 Live.

Tuesday's 1-0 win over Fulham means Villa have now taken 42 points from their 20 league games since the Spaniard was appointed.

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen said: "Unai Emery seems really assured about where he is, very aware of what's around him and extremely focused on developing his own team.

"They're playing some fantastic football. The players look like they're free.

"They held up their hands and said, under Steven Gerrard, that they gave their all but they know they let their manager down a little bit. They've taken that responsibility on their shoulders. These players are revived under him [Emery] and that speaks a lot about the manager."

After three years in the Championship between 2016 and 2019, followed by some inconsistent seasons upon their return to the top flight, Villa are now on the brink of qualifying for a continental competition once more.

Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam added: "A club like Villa, with the money they've spent, they should be in the top 10 regularly. It's good to see. They're a big club.

"That [race to qualify for the] Europa League - it's going to be interesting to see who really wants it."

Listen to more analysis on the Football Daily podcast here