Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson to BBC MOTD: "I thought towards the end of the game we, the longer it went on, the more control we managed to establish and also so the sort of quality and football that we can play. I think we fully deserved to come away with something from the game and it was good to come away with something in a game - not last last week where we were dominant from start to finish - where sometime you've got to dig in and make certain you stay in the game to give yourself the chance to come back at the end. "

On Joel Ward scoring his first goal in over four years: "A great moment for Joel Ward who's been really exceptional during the time I've been at the club and captains the team. I think he'll have a good couple of days rest now on the back of it."

On the success he has enjoyed since returning to the club: "It's gone extremely well. I don't know what I believe of thought or expected really. It was more a question of accepting the challenge and being grateful to the club and Steve Parish for asking me to come back and showing that faith and confidence with me. "