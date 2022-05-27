'Frank is a genius and is just irreplaceable' - your views

We've been asking for your views after a memorable first Premier League season for Brentford came to an end on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Alex: A brilliant season for the Bees. A dip in form in the new year had me worried for a while but the signing of Christian Eriksen got us back to playing good football and picking up results. If possible (I suspect he wants to play European football) we need to keep Eriksen. Also need a number two striker to Toney and a right-back.

Fred: Amazing. We’re such an unpredictable team yet we always throw full throttle at every single game. Thomas Frank is a genius and is just irreplaceable.

Tony: It’s been a fantastic season and I’m very grateful that we have managed to stay up. That was the end goal all along! My main concern is Bryan Mbeumo. He manages to get into dangerous areas but always seems to fluff it when he shoots. Granted he has scored, but the amount he has missed is ridiculous. Also he gives away possession a lot!

Bob: The Bees need more squad depth. We got into real trouble in mid-season when several key players were out with lengthy injuries. I'm sure Thomas Frank will be looking to have an active transfer window.

Andy: Keeping Eriksen would be brilliant. Maybe invest in a new centre-back and centre-forward. If we can keep the same squad we could be pushing for top eight. We also need to get rid of some deadwood, such as Forss, Baptiste and Fosu. They are average Championship players, not Premier League.