Fulham 2-1 Southampton: What Silva said

Fulham manager Marco Silva: "It is a great, great three points for us. They came with a low block to try to control our game and they were waiting on the counter. I think we deserved the three points even if we didn’t play at our best level. Sometimes, at this level, you have to win matches without playing well.

"We work really hard on set-pieces at this club. It isn’t the first time and I’m sure with good takers and players I’m sure it won’t be the last.

"Remaining in the Premier League is the target still, we have to be realistic when we are playing teams of this level. We have not achieved anything yet and we have to keep working hard.

"It has been a special 2022 for us as a football club. To win the Championship title last season in that style and to grow as a team is really special. We are performing at a really high level, but we have to be really strong in the second half of the season."