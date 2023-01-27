Ten Hag on Sancho return, Pellistri future and games not played on paper
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Reading.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ten Hag said Jadon Sancho could return after a three-month absence due to physical and mental issues.
He added: "He is training with the team, he's improving and making steps. We will make the decision after training."
On the future of Facundo Pellistri, Ten Hag said: "We have our ideas. For some players we are open for loans but with some players they are not. We put Pellistri (on Wednesday), that is a signal."
There was praise for full-back pair Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia: "Aaron and Ty are playing magnificent at this moment. They were brilliant (at Nottingham Forest) on Wednesday."
On playing a Championship team at home being easy on paper: "That is on paper. Football is not decided on paper. For them it is a perfect chance. We have to be on the front foot and fully focused."