Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Sunderland
- Published
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan.
Sutton's prediction: 3-0
This tie takes Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts back to the club where he began his career.
Along with in-form Black Cats striker Ross Stewart, he will be a handful, but I still fancy Fulham to progress.
Marco Silva's side have lost their past two Premier League games but they are having a very good season. They always have a go at teams, and they will be up for this.
Krept's prediction: 2-0
Fulham should win pretty comfortably.
Find out how Sutton and Krept think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here