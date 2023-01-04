Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Wolves

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

We've already seen an improvement from Wolves under Julen Lopetegui. They lost to Manchester United last time out but they ran them very close and played with a bit of purpose, and I am expecting that to continue here.

I like what Unai Emery is doing with Aston Villa too and it will be interesting to see his approach here. They are also a well-drilled side, and this should be another close game.

Cian's prediction: 2-1

