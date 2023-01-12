Milne heads to Kelty on loan
Aberdeen confirm 19-year-old defender Jack Milne will join Kelty Hearts on loan in League 1.
Milne has been a regular in Jim Goodwin's matchday squad so far this season, but has made just one league appearance.
Defender Jack Milne has this evening joined cinch League One side @KeltyHeartsFC on loan for the remainder of the season.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 12, 2023
Good luck Jack!
