Celtic gossip - praise for Giakoumakis

Manager Ange Postecoglou praises the attitude of his striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has been linked with moves away from Celtic Park, after he came on as a substitute and hit the bar and post against Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Sunday Mail) , external

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is celebrating leading League One Fleetwood Town to an FA Cup third-round victory over Championship side Queens Park Rangers. "To have our name in the fourth round of the FA Cup is exceptional. For me as a manger it's exceptional," he says. (Sunday Mail)