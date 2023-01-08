Celtic gossip - praise for Giakoumakis

Scottish gossip

Manager Ange Postecoglou praises the attitude of his striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has been linked with moves away from Celtic Park, after he came on as a substitute and hit the bar and post against Kilmarnock on Saturday. (Sunday Mail) 

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is celebrating leading League One Fleetwood Town to an FA Cup third-round victory over Championship side Queens Park Rangers. "To have our name in the fourth round of the FA Cup is exceptional. For me as a manger it's exceptional," he says. (Sunday Mail)