Berra keen to learn at Livi and further long-term management aim

Christophe Berra reckons Livingston is the perfect starting point as he looks to develop his coaching career with the aim of becoming a manager in future.

The 37-year-old has taken his first senior coaching role at the top-flight club where Liam Fox, Dougie Imrie and most recently Marvin Bartley all spent time as coaches before moving on to manager jobs.

“Hopefully one day I will be [a manager], but I’m not in a rush just now,” said former Hearts and Scotland defender Berra.

“You need to be selective in your choices in what clubs you go to and Livingston have a good track record in people moving on to manager’s jobs.

“So that’s credit to the management and club in general. Everything at Livingston on and off the pitch at the moment is going incredibly well.

“I played football for 20 years, I’ve never been a manager so I’m coming here to learn from coaches who have more experience than me.

“so I’m coming here to learn but also contribute, pick each other’s brains, bounce ideas off each other."