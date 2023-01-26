Fulham v Sunderland: Pick of the stats
- Published
This is the first FA Cup meeting between Fulham and Sunderland since the fourth round in the 2014-15 campaign, with the Black Cats winning 3-1 in a replay.
Fulham’s last game against Sunderland was in April 2018, a 2-1 away defeat in the Championship. Sunderland have, however, won three of their past four visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions.
Fulham have been eliminated from seven of their past eight FA Cup fourth-round ties, winning the other 4-1 at home against Hull City in 2016-17.
This is Sunderland’s first appearance in the FA Cup fourth round since 2014-15, when they knocked out Fulham. The Black Cats haven’t reached the fifth round when playing outside the Premier League since 2003-04.