Fulham v Sunderland: Pick of the stats

This is the first FA Cup meeting between Fulham and Sunderland since the fourth round in the 2014-15 campaign, with the Black Cats winning 3-1 in a replay.

Fulham’s last game against Sunderland was in April 2018, a 2-1 away defeat in the Championship. Sunderland have, however, won three of their past four visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions.

Fulham have been eliminated from seven of their past eight FA Cup fourth-round ties, winning the other 4-1 at home against Hull City in 2016-17.