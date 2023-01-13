Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Bournemouth

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

This one feels a bit easier to predict - it's definitely a Brentford home win.

Bournemouth are in freefall and also got walloped by Championship leaders Burnley in the FA Cup, when the Clarets were the better team. The Cherries lost 4-2 but the scoreline flattered them.

Brentford are super-organised and very lively going forward. I can see them cutting through Bournemouth pretty easily.

Gaz's prediction: 1-0

Bournemouth are on a shocking run aren't they? I like Brentford manager Thomas Frank, he has got a real energy about him and that transmits to his players. I'd like to go for a beer with him.

