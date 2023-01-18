West Ham's desire to progress and challenge for the Champions League has cost them so far this season, says striker Michail Antonio.

Speaking as the podcast he hosts with Callum Wilson returns to BBC Sounds, Antonio admits their slump to the lower echelons of the Premier League is a consequence of their success of the last two years.

"In the last seasons, we've thought 'let's get to 40 points and not get complacent'," he said. "Once we got there, we literally just enjoyed playing free and scoring goals and that's how we got into Europe.

"But this season, because we were so close to the Champions League places last year, we decided we wanted that and changed our mark.

"It's like we have jumped steps to try and push on and we have changed our philosophy.

"And it ain't working."

West Ham boss David Moyes made eight signings in the summer to refresh his squad, with Antonio arguing that was a deliberate choice to change the Hammers' playing style.

"Everyone in the top six plays possession football so we have been trying to score more free-flowing goals," he said. "We wanted to make the next step but we're conceding more goals because we're more open.

"It's a transition but we need to pick up form. The pressure has been mounting for some time."

