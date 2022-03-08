Liverpool v Inter Milan - confirmed team news
Liverpool make four changes to the side that started the win over West Ham at the weekend. Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip return from injury and illness respectively while Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are back.
Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz drop to the bench, while Ibrahima Konate is not involved.
Inter Milan make one change to the side that started the first leg three weeks ago. Edin Dzeko drops to the bench with Alexis Sanchez starting in his place.