Nathan Jones admits time is not on Southampton's side but warned expectations have to be managed as they kick off 2023 rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

Jones has started his tenure on the south coast with two losses from two matches after taking over from Ralph Hasenhuttl following his dismissal in November.

Following their late defeat to Fulham on New Year's Eve, the Saints next entertain fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest off the back of five consecutive league defeats.

"I know it can turn sour quickly and I don't want that to happen," said former Luton boss Jones.

"I know what we're good at, I know what improvements we've made, or are trying to make, and I know the levels we're producing in training and in games. Now, we have to make sure we continue that.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but it needs to happen quicker than it is, because time will run out eventually.

"But you can't change the absolute direction of a football club in a few weeks. With the greatest respect, I want to manage expectations here."