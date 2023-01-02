Sloppy St Johnstone stung at the death: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone were poor in possession, especially in the first half, and struggled for a creative spark when they did keep hold of the ball.

Callum Davidson was particularly critical of how wasteful his team were with the ball and the stats explain why - the hosts pass completion sat at below 60% in the opening 45 minutes.

Defeat sees them drop out of the top six, and they will have to improve if they want to return to the top half.

Reintroducing David Wotherspoon will be vital for Davidson's side as they seek to rediscover a creative spark.