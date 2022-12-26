Livingston challenge Holt red card

Livingston have appealed against the red card shown to Jason Holt near the start of Saturday's 4-0 Scottish Premiership defeat by Hibernian.

The 29-year-old midfielder was sent off after 14 minutes when he slid into a challenge on Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet with the game still goalless at Easter Road.

Holt is due to be suspended for Wednesday's visit by St Mirren.

Livingston are one point and two places behind the sixth-placed Paisley side, who also have a game in hand.