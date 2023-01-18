What do Villa need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Aston Villa need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: Desperately need a goalscoring centre-forward and a pacey winger. A creative midfielder wouldn’t go amiss either.

Robbie: I think Villa need to sign a prolific striker, goals have become very dry this season so someone to partner Bailey would be a great option. A return for Abraham would be fantastic.

Ted: If we are going to play with wingers, then we need to invest in wingers! The current 4-4-2 with four central midfielders has been effective, although I would also consider signing a new number 10 to play behind the attackers. A star forward might be nice too!

Sean: Aston Villa need a good in-form striker and a centre-back who can command respect on the pitch. Let one or two players go (too many midfield players in the squad) and try to finish in the top 10.

Ade: A number nine that can get 20+ goals a season. Can't fault Ollie and Ings' work rate, but they won't get 20 goals between them.