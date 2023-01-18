We asked for your opinions on what business Aston Villa need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: Desperately need a goalscoring centre-forward and a pacey winger. A creative midfielder wouldn’t go amiss either.

Robbie: I think Villa need to sign a prolific striker, goals have become very dry this season so someone to partner Bailey would be a great option. A return for Abraham would be fantastic.

Ted: If we are going to play with wingers, then we need to invest in wingers! The current 4-4-2 with four central midfielders has been effective, although I would also consider signing a new number 10 to play behind the attackers. A star forward might be nice too!

Sean: Aston Villa need a good in-form striker and a centre-back who can command respect on the pitch. Let one or two players go (too many midfield players in the squad) and try to finish in the top 10.

Ade: A number nine that can get 20+ goals a season. Can't fault Ollie and Ings' work rate, but they won't get 20 goals between them.