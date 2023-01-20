Livingston striker Kurtis Guthrie says there will be no complacency against League 2 Stenhousemuir in Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.

"In these games you have just got to apply yourself with the right mindset - if we do that I'm sure the quality will show. Just go out, do a professional job," said Guthrie, who returned from a three-month injury lay-off against St Johnstone last week.

"Everyone's in good spirits. The boy who have the shirts at the moment have done enough to keep them.

"For us boys coming back it's about working hard, and when you get your opportunity trying to take it.

"Everyone's pulling in the right direction - it's a healthy environment to be in."