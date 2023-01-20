Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Aston Villa

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Southampton look like they have turned a corner, with a huge win at Everton coming off the back of their progress in both domestic cups.

Saints are still bottom of the table but they have something to build on now. It has been interesting to watch James Ward-Prowse play as a number 10, and it seems like a smart move from their manager Nathan Jones.

Villa have only played two away league games under Unai Emery, against Brighton and Tottenham, and have won them both. This game smells like a draw to me though.

Liam's prediction: 1-1

