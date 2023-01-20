Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Pep Guardiola may have ended a thunderous night pumping his arms into the air and blowing kisses into the stands but he was clearly less than satisfied as he warned Manchester City will not be winning their fifth title in six years unless they raise themselves to their previous heights.

The manager's fire and brimstone reaction continued into his post-match debriefing as Guardiola's perfectionist approach bubbled to the surface, outlining what he expects from everyone at City on and off the pitch.

No-one was spared as Guardiola clearly felt victory - "I am incredibly happy, I will sleep like a baby tonight" - allowed him a better platform to state that he was not actually incredibly happy at all.

Guardiola wants more than the natural gifts of his players, particularly as they try to overcome the hunger of a new challenger in the shape of Arsenal.

The Gunners are still in control of the title race, five points ahead with a game in hand, but no one listening to Guardiola was left in any doubt that he wants the old champion City back consistently and he wants it now.

This was spectacular, eventually, on the field - and Guardiola made it spectacular off it too.

