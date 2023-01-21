To get 20th goal at Easter Road would be brilliant - Shankland

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is optimistic going into Sunday's Edinburgh derby, as the Tynecastle club look to go one better than last season when they lost in the Scottish Cup final to Rangers.

“When you’ve got a run of good results, you go in confident," he said. "We’ve had a few good results lately, we’re eight unbeaten now. We’re in a good place, that helps going in. We’re looking forward to it."

Shankland currently sits on 19 goals for the season, and looks set to become the first Hearts player to score 20 goals in a campaign since John Robertson in the early 90s.

“It would be great to get it in any game really, but to get it in the Edinburgh derby and the Scottish Cup would be brilliant. My first competitive goal for Hearts was at Easter Road, so to get 20 there would be brilliant.

"Everybody reminded me of it daily when I signed so it was hard to ignore. I’m sitting at 19 with plenty of games to play, so we’ll see how we get on."