Nathan Jones is gearing up for a "big 10 days" at Southampton as his side looks to make progress in three separate competitions.

Saints could climb off the bottom of the Premier League if they get something against Aston Villa on Saturday, before a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final with Newcastle sandwiches next weekend's FA Cup tie with Blackpool.

Jones is excited about the challenge ahead and is determined to utilise his squad most effectively.

"The really good thing about this week is that the Premier League comes first," he said. "We got the balance right last week and we will take every competition one game at a time.

"We will go hell for leather on Saturday and then re-assess for Newcastle. Villa is the big one because it's the next one."

The Southampton boss has been heartened by three wins in a row and hopes to continue their upward momentum at St Mary's.

"It's not about pressure - it's about everyone being together," he said. "We want to put on a performance where the only things fans can do is get behind us.

"We need everyone because of where we are. The last three results have helped give everyone a boost and to believe in the work we are doing."