Losing players 'an aspect of life' at County
Former manager Stuart Kettlewell says a high turnover of players "is an aspect of life at Ross County".
Eleven players departed the Dingwall club in the summer, with manager Malky Mackay bringing 10 in.
"It's nothing new," ex-County player and boss Kettlewell told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.
"You adapt and you find ways round about it. If you do well at Ross County, like Reagan Charles-Cook, you're going to move on.
"What you want to try to do is get those longer-term contracts and a level of consistency. I think that's what Malky is trying to do.
"In the last couple of weeks, you're starting to see Malky understanding what his default XI is, and it's coincided with results on the park.
"They've kicked on since beating St Mirren, the win against Hibs, and they gave a good account of themselves at Celtic Park.
"There are lots of positives to take in the last couple of weeks for Ross County."