Nick Pope and Dan Burn's defensive performances in Newcastle's goalless draw at Arsenal got the Magpies duo a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Nick Pope

"He didn't have an awful lot to do but when he was called upon, Nick Pope was brilliant and kept his team in the game," said Crooks.

"Another three points on the board would have stretched Arsenal's lead at the top of the table and Newcastle were having none of it.

"The most-improved side of 2022 stood up to the Gunners and took them on in their biggest test under manager Eddie Howe.

"Pope's save from Eddie Nketiah was outstanding due to its importance. Pope and his Newcastle team-mates are to be taken seriously. They are starting to come to terms with the big games."

Dan Burn

"Dan Burn is having an amazing season," Crooks said.

"Since his arrival at St James' Park from Brighton, the defender has not just been ever present for Newcastle but has been at the heart of their defensive displays.

"Six consecutive clean sheets and two goals conceded in their last 11 games in all competitions tells you just how far the Magpies have come these past few months.

"Burn's challenge on Gabriel in the box caused Mikel Arteta to blow a fuse when the penalty appeal was denied. I don't know why - he doesn't complain when his team are awarded the occasional disputed penalty.

"Arteta's hysterics on the touchline are making him look ridiculous. A cooler head from their manager in the latter stages of this encounter might have produced a better result."

