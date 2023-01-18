What do Southampton need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Southampton need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Lee: We need a commanding centre-back and a striker who can score every week.

Alex: We really need a tall, strong centre-forward with an aerial presence who can hold the ball up. Similar to Pelle, a player I'd imagine is missed by many a Saints fan. Creating some depth in the squad so far but goals are going to be crucial if we want to climb to safety as quickly as possible. Time for the club to do us proud!

Trev: Since Danny Ings left Saints have not found a replacement and need that missing piece of the jigsaw to avoid relegation. The board seem to know what they are about and are making good decisions investing in young talent but if we are relegated that talent will leave so we need to find the right mix for the next three months. Buy a striker please...

Martin: Striker, striker and another striker. One that can kick the ball at the goal and make sure it’s on target. Danny Ings back would be great (if he can stay injury free). Could do with another experienced centre-back and creative midfielder too. Probably six-month loans with option to buy because of our position.

Ben: Danny Ings back. ASAP.