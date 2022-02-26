Brentford 0-2 Newcastle: Howe reaction

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We're very happy. We knew today was going to be a tough game. I don't think it was our finest performance, but I thought we showed real heart and character.

"The red card changed the game, definitely. We had a lot more of the ball and in the first half we were a real threat, chasing goals. The second half probably wasn't as good, but we kept a clean sheet and did the simple things well."

On Joe Willock and Joelinton's form: "They need to score and we've said we need goals from around the team. Joelinton has been very consistent, I'm delighted for him personally.

"Joe's general performances have improved steadily. His two goals [in the last two games] back that up."