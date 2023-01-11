New Southampton signing Carlos Alcaraz says he is "joining a great club" and "can't wait to get started".

Saints completed the transfer for the 20-year-old Argentine midfielder on Wednesday, and he arrives on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Racing Club.

"I knew that it would be a new challenge for me and for my career, so I wanted to take that," said Alcaraz.

"I can’t wait to get started training and playing, and I’m ready to give 100% for this club, for this shirt."

Boss Nathan Jones described the capture of Alcaraz as "another major addition for us", after the arrival of winger Mislav Orsic.

"There has been a lot of interest around Europe, so it's great to get him in and also to have done it quite early in the month," added Jones.

Jones added: "He will give us a really exciting option and add a bit more creativity into the side, which is something that will be a real benefit to us."