Johnson on director of football role, Nisbet contract & Doyle-Hayes
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership game with Dundee United on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Johnson says recruitment is the key role in any business and he will have “input” in the appointment of a director of football, but the final decision will be made by the board.
No movement on the potential sale of Ryan Porteous and the defender is available for selection on Saturday.
Johnson insists chief executive Ben Kensell is the person to ask about a new contract for Kevin Nisbet, who has 18 months left on his deal, but he wants his good players to stay.
Jakes Doyle-Hayes' move to Forest Green is off and he will be in the squad for Saturday.
Nisbet and Aiden McGeady are expected to play a valuable part at Hibs for the rest of season.