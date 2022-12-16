Rangers manager Michael Beale praised Hibernian scorer Ryan Porteous following the Ibrox side's 3-2 win but says the Scotland defender has not emerged as a transfer target for next season. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Rangers are keen on a £500,000 move for Angolan midfielder Benedito Mambuene Mukendi, who is currently with Trofense in Portugal (Sun), external

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will not return until 2023, with the defender around halfway through his 12-week recovery from a hamstring injury. (Record), external