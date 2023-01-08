'Not good enough' and 'Losing trust in Mackay' - Your views

It's now six league games without a win for Ross County, after they lost 2-0 to Livingston yesterday, and Malky Mackay's side sit bottom of the league.

Here's what you had to say after the game:

Anon: Absolutely terrible - no real threat up top, and the defence looks patchy. I'm losing a lot of trust in Malky.

Paul: It's time Mackay was sacked. His tactics are useless. He has persisted with the same players and has no imagination. He has a number of quality players, but doesn't give them an opportunity to show what they can do. He has persisted with Jordan White up there on his own.

Anon: Today summed up our season to date perfectly - not good enough to take the chances at one end of the park, and not good enough to keep them out at the other. Today felt like a must-win, and being honest I'm not convinced whoever we manage to bring in over the January window will see us safe.

Robert: A team that desperately needs a man to put away the chances. We're doing well on a small budget, but there are too many games where chances go begging and points are lost. I fear if no one comes in with goals in them then it may be Championship football next season.