Leicester v Brighton: Head-to-head stats

After going unbeaten in their first eight Premier League games against Brighton (won six, drawn two), Leicester have lost two of their last three against the Seagulls (drawn one), losing 5-2 earlier this season.

Leicester have lost their last four Premier League games, having already lost six in a row in August/September this season. They last had two separate runs of five or more defeats in a single league campaign back in 1977-78, when they were relegated from the top flight.

Brighton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the second time, previously doing so in October 2018 under Chris Hughton. They have beaten Everton 4-1 and Liverpool 3-0 in their last two games, last winning three in a row by three or more goals in league football in February 1969.

Leicester have lost their last three Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 5-0 - they have never lost four in a row at home without scoring in their league history.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has been involved in nine goals in his last nine Premier League games against Brighton (six goals, three assists). However, Vardy has scored in just one of his 19 league appearances this term.