Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill says Nathan Patterson has the right "emotional intelligence" to succeed at Everton.

Patterson, 20, joined Everton from Rangers in January and impressed Gemmill during his time north of the border.

Former Everton midfielder Gemmill said: "He has really good emotional intelligence and doesn’t get too up when he does well, nor too down if he doesn’t do so well.

“That edge has always been a big part of his game, he really wants to win and you need that to play with and against the best.

“He has the right mix of humility and confidence, the balance you need.”

Patterson played four games under Gemmill, before moving up to Scotland's senior-team last year.

“He’s probably not been tested defensively at Rangers to the extent he will be in the Premier League with Everton,” added Gemmill.

“But he has cleared every hurdle put in front of him, so far - playing for Rangers, a big club similar to Everton, with huge fan expectation and atmosphere in the stadium and significant history.

“He’s done it for Scotland. Not all young players get over those hurdles.

“But up to this point, Nathan has managed to do that and put himself in this position.

“Evertonians will take to him, I have absolutely no hesitation in that regard."