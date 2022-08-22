Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton are taking their second round of the Carabao Cup game against Cambridge on Tuesday "very seriously."

Saints reached the quarter-final stage of the competition last season and the fourth round of the FA Cup.

On how he will approach the away trip, Hasenhuttl said: "We will have some changes in the team but we are taking it very seriously.

"We remember last year when we won at home against West Ham with nine substitutes, so what you see is possible and when you take it seriously then you can also perform with other players."

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to start against the League One side, with Nathan Redmond and Theo Walcott also likely to feature.

Speaking about the the importance of a good cup run, he said: "I think last year we showed how far we want to go.

"We don't have a bad record in both cup competitions and this is how we take it."