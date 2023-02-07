Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After losing six out of his first seven games in the Premier League as Southampton's manager, the last thing Nathan Jones needed to do was frustrate the fans more than he had managed already.

Instead, he compounded his problems with an utterly bizarre press conference.

Honesty and transparency usually allow a manager to connect to a fanbase as they feel like they know about everything that is going on within their football club. However, an angered rant about changing his philosophy to suit others does little to help his cause.

Instead, it seems like a simple excuse to neglect tactical failings, with promises of change as a ploy to get more time to turn things around.

Rasmus Ankersen chose Jones because he saw what he did at Luton Town, helping them punch well above their weight with limited resources. The win against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup showed Southampton can succeed with Jones in charge, but his time is running out.

Patience in football is at an all-time low with fans of struggling clubs desiring the success of those around them.

Incoming managers have all made an immediate impact this season, with Jones the odd one out.