After seven Manchester City players were included in the Ballon d'Or shortlist, we asked you if any of the club's nominees deserved to win the award and why.

Here are some of your answers:

Alex: De Bruyne has performed at the highest level consistently year after year, for club and country. In this Treble year, when he played through injury to help his team achieve so much, I hope they recognise that he is a unique and rare talent, and we have been lucky to watch him play.

Stuart: The obvious choice in my opinion for the award is Erling Haaland. He is head and shoulders above any other striker on goal stats in the whole of Europe, playing in the most competitive league in the world and scoring the most goals in any league.

Adan: Rodri deserves to win it. He was named best player in the UCL and MOTM in the final with the winning goal, best player at the Nations League finals, in the PFA Team of the Year and instrumental to this City team. Why shouldn't he win it with trophies at domestic, continental, club and international level, plus the individual performances to back it up?

Phil: Man City rightly dominate the Ballon d'Or nominations and on past winners, Erling Haaland should be a certainty. The Premier League doesn’t seem to get the respect it deserves and it is more than likely that Lionel Messi will once again pick up the award. On cup success alone, Julian Alvarez would be the stand-out recipient.

Silva: I think it's a year too early for this award for a City player. Messi will undoubtedly get it for his WC heroics. If City have a similar season to last it will be difficult to ignore a few of the leading protagonists next time around though.

Did you know you can get Man City news, analysis and podcasts sent to you?